Rajiv Kumar Bora appointed APSC chairman

GUWAHATI: Retired IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Bora was appointed chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Monday.

An order issued by the state principal secretary, personnel department, said that the Governor of Assam, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 316 of the Constitution of India and Assam Public Service Commission Regulation 1951 as amended, has appointed Bora as the chairman of the APSC with effect from the date of taking over charge.

“He shall have to take oath of affirmation subscribing before the Governor of Assam or any other person as authorised by the Governor as per the Regulation 4 (v) of Assam Public Service Commission (Amendment) Regulation, 2020,” the order said.

The Governor will administer the oath of office to Bora as chairman of APSC, at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

An IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Bora was serving as the chairman of the Assam Administrative Tribunal.