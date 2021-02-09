Centre denies illegal coal mining in M’laya!

NEW DELHI, Feb 8: In a flabbergasting development, the NDA government today denied in Rajya Sabha during question hour any occurrence of illegal coal mining in Meghalaya or any major revenue loss to the hill state, even though BJP state unit has made strident allegations to the contrary.

In reply to a question of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha, Union Minister for Coal, Prahlad Joshi said that the Meghalaya government has taken recourse of MMDR Act of 2019 to stop any illegal coal mining. He did not reply to the pointed question of Sinha if illegal coal mining was continuing in Meghalaya and subsequent loss of revenue despite the ban promulgated by National Green Tribunal (NGT) way back in April, 2014.

Sinha was informed that the state government had taken steps such as forming a task force and joint patrolling of police and mining officials at different locations.

The Union Minister also did not provide any specific reply to the loss of revenue or collusion of cement and thermal power companies in this clandestine mining operation.

The Supreme Court has however asked for Rs 614 crore to be deposited in the MEPR fund which has been kept under abeyance following an appeal by the cement and power companies, the Minister added.

The NGT had in April 2014 imposed the ban on rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya. The state government later claimed tonnes of already extracted coal lying around various mining sites needed to be transported to prevent the local environment from being polluted.

Incidentally, the state unit of the BJP has not only alleged illegal coal mining in Meghalaya despite the ban but also demanded seeking an independent probe into cases of illegal mining activities. It had also sought resignation of the Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui following death of six miners in an illegal coal mining in the state recently.

The written reply of the Union Minister has created consternation among knowledgeable circles as to what was the source of information or the basis of such a misleading statement made on the floor of Rajya Sabha.