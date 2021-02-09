Lokayukta issues notices to CS, others over illegalities

SHILLONG, Feb 8: On a day when the central government gave its endorsement to the MDA Government’s claims that no illegal coal mining was taking place in Meghalaya, the ruling NPP-led government faced a major embarrassment after the Lokayukta issued notices to the Chief Secretary and several other senior officials over the allegations of illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

Despite demands from some quarters, the government remained defiant all along by not ordering an independent probe.

The Lokayukta issued the notices after Congress leader Mukul Sangma had written to the Chief Secretary last month, complaining that there was no let-up in illegal mining of coal and its transportation.

A copy of the letter was marked to the Lokayukta.

In an order issued on Monday, PK Musahary, chairperson of the Lokayukta, said the complaint petition filed by Sangma had been registered.

The Lokayukta also issued the notices to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of West Jaintia Hills, the first informant M Syrti, the Officer in-charge of Raliang Police Station, the Divisional Mining Officer (DMO) and the Director of Mineral Resources (DMR), Jowai.

Syrti has been asked to file his response while the OC of Raliang Police Station has been asked to file the status report.

The DMO and the DMR have been asked as to why they should not be impleaded as respondents to file response within 15 days.

The Lokayukta asked the Chief Secretary as to why he should not be asked to prepare an action plan to fight coal racket.

The Director General of Police has been directed to provide necessary police protection to complete the inquiry.

In his petition submitted to the Chief Secretary, Sangma had alleged that illegal coal mining was still taking place in violation of the MMDR Act, 1957 as well as the ban issued by the National Green Tribunal.

The issue of illegal mining and transportation of coal has haunted the state’s National People’s Party-led coalition government since it was installed.

The allegations about the illegality were made by political parties as well as various civil society groups from time to time.