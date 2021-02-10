Umden-Diwon to be world’s ‘first’ Eri silk village

SHILLONG, Feb 9: Meghalaya Textiles department is set to declare Umden-Diwon village in Ri Bhoi district’s Raid Nongtluh as possibly the first ‘Eri Peace Silk’ village in the world, on February 12, a statement issued here informed.

In collaboration with National Institute of Fashion Technology, a Design Resource Centre will also be set up to provide unique branding and identity to the village by depicting the speciality of the region, in terms of colour, motif, usage and looms.

Umden-Diwon has emerged as the epicentre of Eri culture in the state, with over 70 per cent of full-time active weavers. The village has made a name for itself for their ‘Ahimsa Peace Silk’.

The ‘Ahimsa’ silk is processed from cocoons without killing the larvae inside, besides inherent thermal properties which makes it feel cool in summers and warm in winters.

Another added attraction is that the Eri Silk fabrics, locally known as the Ryndia, are exclusively hand-woven with organic and natural dyes.

“What sets Umden-Diwon silk village apart from the silk communities like San Kamphaeng silk village of Thailand, Van Phuk silk village of Vietnam, Takeo silk village of Cambodia or the Saulkuchi silk village of Assam, is the striking unique features found in the EriPeace Silk popularly known as the Ahimsa Silk,” the statement said, adding that the entire production process is done entirely within the community.