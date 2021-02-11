BJP leaders using rath yatra to divide society: Mamata

Raiganj/Malda, Feb 10 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders for travelling on raths “as if they are gods”, and alleged the saffron party’s rath yatra is meant to create division in the society on the basis of religion.

Accusing the saffron party of resorting to “lies” about Hinduism, Banerjee said the desperation to defeat her has stemmed from the BJPs ambition to wipe out the last opposition bastion in the country.

Addressing two back-to-back rallies in the minority Muslims dominated Uttar Dinajpur and Malda districts, Banerjee appealed to the voters to ensure victory of the TMC candidate and not waste their votes by casting them in favour of “stooge of BJP from Hyderabad”, in a swipe at Asaduddin Owaisis AIMIM.

After impressive showing in the neighbouring Bihar, AIMIM is preparing to fight assembly elections in Bengal where Muslim voters form a sizeable section of the electorate.

“Rath yatra is a religious festival. All of us have participated in this festival. We know Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Goddess Subhadra travel in those chariots. “But, the BJP leaders are using this rath yatra for their own political purposes to divide the society and pit one against the other. BJP leaders are travelling on raths as if they are gods,” she said.

Making a scathing attack at the BJP, she said while addressing a rally in Raiganj, “its leaders are fake Hindus, they are maligning the sacred festival by using it to serve their vested interests. “They are using money looted from the public to have a gala time. They should have shame on themselves.” They are committing “sins” in the name of religion, the TMC supremo said.

Without naming BJP national president J P Nadda for his comments that Bengal’s culture is under threat in TMCs regime, the feisty TMC boss, said those who have “no knowledge about Bengal’s culture are lecturing others on protecting it”.

Reiterating her charge that BJP is bringing outsiders to the state for the assembly elections due in April-May, the TMC boss claimed that all they do is eat at houses of locals for a photo opportunity.

The BJP has kicked off five-phased rath yatra, christened as “Parivartan Yatra” in poll-bound Bengal. (PTI)