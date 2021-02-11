‘Govt taking slew of steps against illegal coal mining’

SHILLONG, Feb 10: Amidst allegations and counter allegations over illegal mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya, 250 cases have been registered under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 since March 2019 against illegal mining and transportation of the mineral in the state.

An official from the mining and geology department informed on Wednesday that the state government has taken several proactive measures to stop illegal coal mining, adding that it has even started enforcing provisions of the MMDR Act, 1957 since March 2019, with cases registered under Section 21 of the Act against illegal coal mining and transportation.

According to the official, authorised officers have been notified by the government under Section 21(4) of the MMDR Act, 1957 for seizing any mineral which mined or transported unlawfully along with the vehicles, tools and equipment.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 22 of the MMDR Act, 1957, officers are also authorised to make written complaints before the court for offences punishable under the Act,” the official said.

Reiterating that strict instructions have been given to deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to control illegal coal mining and enforce the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal, the official said that the government has issued prohibitory orders as well to stop illegal coal mining.

“Patrolling and vigilance have been enhanced in coal bearing areas in order to prevent illegal extraction and transportation of coal while regular raids and surprise inspections of mines are being conducted by joint patrolling teams and district special task forces,” the official said.

In addition, the government has also formed joint patrolling teams from the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR), transport and police to check coal trucks and divert all goods-laden trucks towards weighbridges cum check gates for verification and checking of challans to detect coal trucks transporting the mineral illegally.

The official also maintained that the police force has been deputed to the DMR check-gates to assist the DMR staff in seizing illegal coal trucks while mobile patrolling by police on the highways and roads has been stepped up.

“A monitoring committee, under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, has been constituted for monthly monitoring and review of the action taken and cases booked against illegal coal mining and transportation. A centralised helpline number (18003453846) has also been created to receive complaints/information on illegal coal mining and illegal transportation,” the official said.

The government has also laid down a procedure under Section 21(5) of the MMDR Act, 1957 to recover illegally mined or illegally transported minerals and to recover the price of the minerals in case they are disposed of.