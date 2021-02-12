Helpline, cash offer in bid to check coal illegalities

SHILLONG, Feb 11: The Meghalaya government has asked the people to help control illegal mining and transportation of coal by providing information about any such illegality to a centralised helpline number.

A government spokesperson said the helpline, 18003453846, has been created to receive complaints or information on illegal coal mining and transportation. A scheme has also been introduced to provide Rs. 5,000 in cash to each informant.

Officials said both the centralised helpline number and cash reward can play an important role in checking illegal mining and transportation. They maintained that the people could chip in with necessary information as it was very difficult for the deputy commissioner and the police to remote areas for detecting illegal mining activities.

A senior official claimed the government has been conducting raids on illegal mines despite a manpower shortage.

Meanwhile, Saleng Sangma, the chairman of the State Programme Implementation and Monitoring Committee, visited Dainadubi in North Garo Hills for a “reality check” on the illegal coal trade.

“We filed an FIR against two trucks that were carrying coal illegally,” Sangma said, adding that a few trucks were transporting coal with valid documents.

Sangma, who was accompanied by officials of the district administration and the police, hinted at conducting similar inspections in other parts of the state too.

He lauded the efforts of the district administration in trying to check illegal transportation of coal.

Former Chief Minister too had visited coal-rich sites in Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills to find out the actual stock of mined coal in the state.

The government has been denying illegal coal mining and transportation. The Centre too has denied such illegal activities but the Lokayukta issued notices to the Chief Secretary and other officials on the basis of a complaint by Mukul Sangma.