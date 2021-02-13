Heroin seized, 4 arrested

SHILLONG: Acting on a tip-off that an illegal consignment of some contraband substance was being brought in a Network Travels bus to Shillong from Manipur and to be delivered to a person by the name of Lhunkhojang Kuki at Demthring Petrol Pump, the ANTF team of Meghalaya Police mounted vigil in the area and intercepted the above person after he had taken a carton containing suspected contraband substance from the driver of the bus at around 9 am.

After the arrival of Investigating Officer and independent witnesses the package was opened and searched and 10 soap cases containing a powdery substance were recovered. The powder tested positive for contraband heroin. The net weight was found to be 117.58 gm. Four accused have been arrested and a case has been registered under NDPS Act.