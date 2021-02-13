HSPDP not keen in contesting GHADC polls

SHILLONG, Feb 12: Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) leader Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, on Friday said that the party is not keen in contesting the GHADC elections unless approached by winnable candidates.

He stated that if winnable candidates approach them and the offer is good, they may consider jumping into the battlefield.

‘As of now, the party has no plans to contest the GHADC polls’, he said.

To a query about fielding a candidate in the Mawryngkneng seat which fell vacant after the sudden demise of Congress MLA, David Nongrum, Tongkhar said that the party has not taken up any discussion on the matter.

The by-election in Mawryngkneng constituency has been necessitated after the demise of Nongrum, a two-time MLA, recently. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor has said that the state Election department is waiting for necessary instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has already apprised the ECI of the vacancy in Mawryngkneng seat.

With Assam and West Bengal set to go to polls soon, it is speculated that the by-election may be held along with the assembly election in the neighbouring state.