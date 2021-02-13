Load shedding begins in Meghalaya from Feb 14

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Director Distribution MePDCL,  in a statement issued on Saturday  informed that in view of the Power Regulations by PGCIL, and considering the low water level of Umiam reservoir, MePDCL is bound to impose load shedding to its consumers throughout the state of Meghalaya w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 14/02/2021 on rotational basis, till further notice. The details of the load shedding area-wise will be intimated subsequently.

