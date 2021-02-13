Tura school headmaster bestowed with north east education award

TURA: One of Meghalaya’s most prominent schools- Sherwood School of Tura, with a history of toppers in successive Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations had two of its senior most educators honoured at the North East Academic Excellence Awards hosted by TV Channel News 18 and National Public School in Guwahati on Saturday.

The award ceremony was for several schools from the north east which has been doing exceptionally well over the past few years.

The awards were for schools under Assam’ SEBA, CBSE and north east state boards of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Headmaster of Sherwood School, Tura, Tyrone D’Brass along with head Mathematics and Science teacher Biswanath Patra were honoured for their contribution to education in the state.

Group editor of News 18 channel Rajesh Raina and founder and chairman of NPS International School Jitendra Nath Das handed over the awards to Mr D’Brass and Mr Patra during the glittering ceremony.

Later, speaking to media persons Tyrone D’Brass said that he was humbled. “This award is not just about me but also of the thousands of young minds who repose their faith in us and worked tirelessly together to leave an indelible mark with their results. I salute the children and their parents,” a humbled headmaster D’Brass said.

Pic 1 and 2: Sherwood School Headmaster Tyrone D’Brass receives the award for his contribution to education in Meghalaya.

Pic 3: Sherwood School, Tura, head teacher for maths and science Biswanath Patra also receives an award for their work in the field of education in Meghalaya. ST photos