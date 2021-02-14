World Watch

WH spokesman threatens scribe

Washington, Feb 13: A White House spokesman, T.J. Ducklo, has been suspended for a week without pay after he allegedly threatened to “destroy” a female reporter who was asking questions about his private life. Ducklo reportedly threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, who was investigating his relationship with another journalist, the BBC reported. White House press secretary Jen Pskai said on Friday that Ducklo had apologised to Palmeri. He has not commented independently. Some observers have criticised US President Joe Biden for failing to take stronger action. He has previously said he would fire “on the spot” any staff speaking disrespectfully to colleagues. (IANS)

Fuel tanker explodes

Tehran, Feb 13: A fuel tanker exploded Saturday at the Islam Qaleh crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border, Iranian state TV reported. Several trucks were engulfed in flames after the explosion, the report said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast and there were no immediate reports of casualties. Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side and first responders, including the fire department, the Iranian army and border forces were assisting in extinguishing the blaze. Trucks carrying natural gas and fuel were directed to leave the scene. (AP)

Earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 13: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Pakistan on Friday evening. However, no casualties or loss of property were reported from till late in the night, the Dawn reported. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake originated at 10.02 PM and its epicentre was Tajikistan. The earthquake struck at a depth of 80 kilometres, the Met office said. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Moreover, the tremors caused fright in some parts of the country including Islamabad, where people raced out of their homes. The National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA) is in touch with all Provincial Disaster Management Commission and getting updates from across the country, the Dawn reported. (ANI)