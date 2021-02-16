Dadenggre villagers participate in free health camp under Gram Seva  

TURA : The Bakdil on Tuesday organized a free medical camp in collaboration with the Dadenggre CHC at Asimgre village in West Garo Hills.

The health camp was organized under the project GRAM SEVA funded by SBI Foundation Mumbai involving five villages from the area.

During the free health camp, as many as 73 people from the area were treated for common diseases like hypertension, skin disease, gastric and common cold.

The health camp was also attended by Dadenggre BDO, Nipon Hajong, Dadenggre SDO, Jagadish Chelani, Gram Seva Project Manager, Suraj Bhagat and other officials.