District heads briefed on conduct of GHADC polls in SWGH

TURA: In view of the ensuing General Election to the GHADC, 2021, a meeting to brief the District Heads of Offices and Sector Officers on conduct of election was held at the DRDA conference hall, Ampati on Tuesday.

The briefing was conducted by ADC in-charge Personnel, Training & Transport Cell S.C. Laloo in the presence of SP, Ampati, Siddharth Ambedkar and EACs and BDOs. During the meeting, officers were briefed on the schedule of election as well as their role and responsibilities during the election.

Meanwhile, the following officers have been appointed as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for the four GHADC constituencies under South West Garo Hills: for 11-Boldamgre, Dr. W.C.R. Marak, EAC, Ampati; 12-Nogorpara, S.C. Laloo, ADC, Ampati; 13-Zikzak, S.K. Marak, ADC (Election), Ampati; and 14-Betasing, W.R.G. Momin, BDO, Betasing C&RD Block.