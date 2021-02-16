Legal awareness programme held in EGH

TURA: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Garo Hills, with its motto “Access to Justice for All” organized a one-day Legal Awareness Program at Nengmandalgre village across the Simsang river under Samanda C&RD Block on Tuesday where a large number of villagers, Nokmas, Sardars and officials of various line departments participated.

During the program, the Chief Judicial Magistrate and the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Evaline Shabong, talking at length about the Legal Services Authority, informed the villagers that the DLSA through its network of lawyers who volunteer their services, will take up the their cases in the court.

The resource person from the Police department, VN Sangma, DSP, Williamnagar, dwelling on the topic, “Police Outreach” spoke at length about filing of the First Information Report (FIR) by the villagers in their respective police stations.

Judicial Magistrate, DKK Mihsil highlighted about the Right to Education Act, 2009 while the District Child Protection Officer, D Ch Marak, deliberated on POCSO Act, 2012.