Assam Cong urges people to share gamosas with anti-CAA messages

GUWAHATI: A day after promising people to set up a “grand memorial” here for the martyrs of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement, the Opposition Congress on Wednesday asked party workers to make door-to-door visits to collect at least 50 lakh gamosas (traditional Assamese towel) with anti-CAA messages. Party sources said the gamosas collected from people would be displayed at the martyrs’ memorial in the city. “The Congress is building an anti-CAA memorial in Guwahati and I would request every Assamese to share gamosas with your message with us. You may sign the gamosa and send it to us through courier or hand it over to any party worker when he visits you,” Congress manifesto committee chairman, Gaurav Gogoi said, while addressing a meeting in Bihpuria town in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday. As it is, in the midst of an aggressive campaign by the ruling party ahead of the Assembly elections in April, with a slew of schemes already announced in the past few months by the incumbent government, the Opposition Congress has sought to make the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) a major poll plank. Already, an “Assam Bachao Ahok” (Come let’s save Assam) campaign has been launched by the party with senior leaders touring across the nook and cranny to interact and woo the electorate ahead of the polls. “Your chance to be a part of history! Humbly request you to write why you don’t want CAA in Assam with your name on a gamosa and send it to INC Assam office. It will find a place at the grand memorial to be built in Guwahati in memory of the anti-CAA movement,” said Gogoi posted on his Twitter handle in a bid to reach out to the masses on social media. In the same vein, other senior party leaders also joined in to appeal to the masses “to become a part of history”. “We have our ears on the ground and we expect that the party will get at least 50 lakh gamosas from the state and all of them will be displayed at the memorial,” said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Ripun Bora said. Attachments area Reply Reply all Forward