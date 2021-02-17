NESFAS wins Indigenous People’s Award

TURA : The North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) was recently conferred with the 2021-IFAD Indigenous People’s Award for its film ‘Sacred Futures- The Nesfas Story’.

Executive Director of NESFAS, Pius Ranee represented the organisation in a virtual award ceremony which was commemorated by IFAD during the 5th Global Meeting of the Indigenous Peoples Forum at IFAD in Italy, Rome on the same day.

The Indigenous Peoples Awards, organized by IFAD’s Indigenous Peoples Team in partnership with the members of the Steering Committee of the Indigenous Peoples’ Forum at IFAD and the Board of the Indigenous Peoples Assistance Facility (IPAF), are given biennially to recognize the efforts and the achievements of development projects that successfully engage with indigenous peoples living in rural areas.

NESFAS’ ongoing project which is funded by the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited Foundation “No One Shall Be Left Behind Initiative: Biodiversity for Food, Nutrition and Energy Security for 3000 households in Meghalaya and Nagaland” was selected as the winner of the 2021 IFAD Indigenous Peoples Award for the category ‘’best performing non-IFAD-funded project’’. The project submission showcased a two-year activation by the organisation and its partners in 130 villages.

The NESFAS film “Sacred Futures-The NESFAS Story” was produced in partnership between its team, mentors, remote advice from film-maker Roger King from the United States and a local production team of The Hills people Collective in Shillong.