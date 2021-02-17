Assam minister takes stock of Cachar animal rescue centre work

GUWAHATI: Assam environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited the proposed wildlife safari cum animal rescue centre project site at Dholai under Cachar Forest Division on Tuesday.

Taking stock of the developments at the site, Suklabaidya, who also represents Dholai constituency as its legislator, directed the divisional forest officer of Cachar to expedite the work to set up the wildlife safari cum rescue centre.

Once operational, the centre will contribute to the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in the Barak Valley region, which is characterised by enriched flora and fauna. Besides, it will be a tourism hotspot coupled with the wildlife safari which will be developed simultaneously.

The minister also paid a visit to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biodiversity Park in Dholai (located in the adjacent plot) to take stock of the overall progress of the park.

Notably, adventure sports like zip lines have been set up in the biodiversity park to attract tourists.

More than 8,000 tourists have visited the park since its inauguration on January 10 this year till January 31.

The minister also discussed ways to further develop the park with various stakeholders including the chief conservator of forests, southern Assam zone.