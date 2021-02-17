PM to launch projects to boost connectivity in Assam on Feb 18

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch and lay the foundation of infrastructure projects in Assam, including that of a bridge connecting Dhubri in the western part of the state and Phulbari in Meghalaya on Thursday.

The projects also include the launch of the ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’ which will be marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari; shilanyas of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on the Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for ease-of-doing-business.

The projects are aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and include various development activities along the Brahmaputra and Barak river banks.

The proposed four-lane Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge over the Brahmaputra will be located on NH-127B, originating from Srirampur on NH-27 (East-West Corridor), and terminating at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya.

It will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.

The bridge, to be built at a cost of approximately Rs 4997 crore, will meet the long-standing demand of the people from Assam and Meghalaya who have to be otherwise dependent on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river.

Besides, the bridge will reduce the distance of 205 km to be travelled by road to 19 km, which is the total length of the bridge.

The Prime Minister will perform bhumi pujan for the two-lane bridge on the Brahmaputra between Majuli (north bank) and Jorhat (south bank).

The bridge will be located on NH-715K and will connect Neematighat (on the Jorhat side) and Kamalabari (on the Majuli side).

The construction of the bridge has been a long demand of the people of Majuli who for generations have been dependent on the ferry services to connect with the mainland of Assam.