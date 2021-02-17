KHADC budget session from Feb 26

MEGHALAYA
By Our Reporter

SHLLONG, Feb 16: The Budget session of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council will commence from February 26 with the first day starting at 11 am in the Council Hall, a statement issued here informed.

