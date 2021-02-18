GHADC notifies Account numbers for revenue payment

TURA : The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has urged the citizens to make use of the new system of making various payments to the Council through banks.

A GHADC official on Thursday informed that payments of revenue to the GHADC can now be made through banks, the Account numbers for which are-30994010504 for State Bank of India (SBI) and 15052002086 for Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB).

Earlier, the new system for payment of revenue to the GHADC was announced after it collaborated with the SBI and the MRB.