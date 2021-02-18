GHADC Forest staff trained on digital mapping of villages

TURA : A One Day Workshop on Digital Village Resource Mapping & Geo Tagging’ for GHADC was conducted at Circuit House, Tura on Thursday.

The objective of the workshop was to provide hands on training and practical to GHADC forest officials and MBDA/MBMA JICA team on the village resource mapping and Geo Tagging through App Based Application.

According to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, the implementation framework will cover surveys and app based application for village and A’king land boundary mapping, resource mapping, important infrastructure etc. The survey exercise would cover all the districts & villages of Garo Hills Region.

The activity is to be jointly implemented by GHADC and MBDA/MBMA in all villages of Garo Hills with support from the Nokma Council, village councils and village functionaries supported by the District Administration. The exercise for village resource mapping and Geo tagging would be funded by the Government of Meghalaya through Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA)/Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Deputy Commissioner informed.

The digital mapping which has the support from North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) will ensure that villages will have their digitised maps to know its size, NRM cover, catchment areas, help in land use planning and decision making, enable for planning and implementation of various developing programmes of government, schemes and projects besides others.