Nascent political party-BPL seeks deferment of Council polls  

TURA : The Bharatiya Party (Loktantrik) (BPL), a party which made an entrance in Garo Hills just recently has sought the deferment of the upcoming GHADC polls.

The decision to demand for the deferment was taken following a meeting held on February 13.

“The previous EC had sought an extension of their term with a promise to clear the staff salary, an accumulated liability during their tenure which has failed. The staff salary for nearly three years has not been paid which will be a huge burden on whichever party forms the next EC. Therefore, the proposed election to the GHADC may be deferred unless and until the staff salary is cleared,” Party President Lindin Ch Momin said.

The party also threatened to move the Supreme Court if the election goes ahead without clearing the pending staff salaries.