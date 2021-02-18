Pathetic service from AirTel

Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the Information Technology Department, Government of Meghalaya and the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills to the serious deterioration of the internet services provided by Airtel in many parts of Shillong city, particularly in the Mawlai area. Over the past few weeks, we the customers of this telecom company have seen that Airtel’s internet connectivity is working at snail’s pace and greatly hampers day to day work for many of us, especially for employees who must work from home or students who have online classes to compulsorily attend. In some areas, speed is hardly 20 to 30 kbps, while earlier it would go to 120 kbps or more during busy hours. It is amusing to note that these telecom companies do not delay by even a second to end a night customer’s services when the monthly payment amount for an ensuing month is not paid. But it is sad to note that the services they are offering currently to the residents of Shillong city are not commensurate the amount charged. We appeal to the concerned authorities to look into this issue immediately.

Yours etc.,

K. Nongsteng,

Via email

Welcome move by the Govt

Editor,

Happiness is felt more intensely when we have already experienced a series of hardships. Now the announcement by Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma that the load-shedding regime has been lifted has come as a big relief to the citizens of the state who have been haunted by the “darkness”. Everyone has thanked the Chief Minister and his team for this decisive move. Hope it will renew the enthusiasm of the student community who were feeling very pessimistic and low. This is also going to save the face of all those employees who have come all the way from Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai to work from home. They were really having a tough time during the load shedding, apart from the frequent power outages.

Moreover, it is disgraceful that we have to regularly suffer due to insufficient electricity in this twenty-first century. The image of an i-Phone in one hand and a candle in another is a paradox. We sincerely hope that the government will now seek a permanent solution instead of giving us citizens momentary relief. Our developmental activities cannot materialize unless we have sufficient electricity to fuel them.

Yours etc.,

Salil Gewali

Shillong

MCCL joint venture

Editor,

It is indeed a welcome step being mooted out by the State Govt. to have a joint venture for MCCL to tide over the present crisis of administration and mismanagement as the plant is suffering for more than a year resulting in huge loss to the state exchequer as well as adding to the suffering of the employees. The MOU if signed by the Govt. with a renowned cement company should not compromise the interest of the state as well as the employees. The MCCL had the regulation of bringing out the best cement which was produced from the plant and there was heavy demand for it all over the state as well as the neighboring states. The plant should be upgraded with modern technology and the capacity should also be enhanced thereby bringing in more profit to the plant.

Yours etc.,

S L Singhania,

Via email

Why promote dynastic politics?

Editor,

After the untimely demise of Mawryngkneng MLA, David Nongrum it is deemed necessary to fill the space vacated by him so that the constituency which is already very poorly served, replete with bad roads and incomplete projects like the bridge connecting Umpling to Rynjah gets some traction and the constituency itself sees better development for the remaining period up to February 2023. Charles Pyngrope, the Nongthymmai MLA and father of late David Nongrum has made it clear that no one from the family would contest the by-election but it seems the Congress Party is hell bent on promoting dynastic politics, which it is quite used to. The Congress is asking Pyngrope to reconsider his decision. Does this Party not have another candidate to contest from Mawryngkneng? What does that say about the leadership vacuum in the Congress? Where is the second and third rung leadership?

Of course in politics, a sitting MLA never promotes another leader for fear of being overshadowed. No MLA wants competition. Like the banyan tree that never allows anything else to grow under it, sitting MLAs too never want to see any other leader coming up. The Congress does not have a culture of grooming young leaders. And when sitting MLAs can no longer contest for various reasons or they die then their sons/daughters/wives contest so that power remains within the family. This has become the trend in Meghalaya. But the Congress is not the only party that promotes dynastic politics. The NPP is one up on this game. The UDP too is not far behind. When the late Dr Donkupar Roy passed away his son contested and won. So dynastic politics has become a tradition in Meghalaya and a despicable one at that!

The voters in Meghalaya also don’t reject this dynastic politics; on the contrary they encourage it. The reason is because these days MONEY is the one and only factor. If a candidate has no money, then he/she might as well not waste time. And then when the Government fails on all fronts we all shout and blame and castigate the ministers. We the voters have no right to do so. We have already been paid to vote. If the amount is Rs 2000 or 5000 or 10,000 we have already been paid to keep quiet like sheep for the next five years. So we get the government we deserve. We have all been bought and should stay bought.

But Mawryngkneng presents an opportunity for the people to vote an MLA who will concentrate on developing this hugely under-developed constituency and not just his/her personal interests. For that to happen people have to vote a candidate who will not buy votes but can be held accountable for the next 2 years.

Yours etc.,

Marcellius Kharsati,

Tynring