2 killed, 2 wounded in Afghan capital explosions

Kabul, Feb 20 :Two people were killed and two others wounded in two separate bomb explosions, targeting two cars in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Saturday, the capital police confirmed.

The blasts came in the morning rush hour. The first explosion occurred roughly at 8:00 a.m. local time while the second blast came 15 minutes later, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told the Xinhua news agnecy.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

The blasts which hit two sedans at Police District (PD) 6 and PD 4, were part of a string of bomb attacks and targeted killings in recent months.

The identity of the affected people were not immediately known.(IANS)