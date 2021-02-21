NPP aims to wipe out Congress

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 20: The National People’s Party, which heads the MDA government in Meghalaya, has said that the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council polls would be the last electoral battle for the Congress.

The elections to the 29-seat council are scheduled on April 9.

“It will be a do or die battle for the Congress. The priority of the NPP is to ensure that Congress never raises its head in the Garo Hills region,” State NPP president and Rajya Sabha member, W.R. Kharlukhi said on Saturday.

The NPP has emerged as the strongest rivals of the Congress in the state’s political landscape. As the ruling entity, it wants to neutralise the Congress in Meghalaya now.

Political scientists say the GHADC polls would be crucial for the 2023 Assembly elections, particularly for the Garo Hills region. Both the Congress and NPP are thus going all out to rule the council.

“Our target is 29 out of 29 seats in GHADC,” Kharlukhi said, adding issues such as non-payment of salaries of the council’s employees would not have an adverse effect since it started long before NPP came to power.

On the allegations of misappropriation of funds and corruption in the GHADC, he said: “Why are allegations made without an FIR having been filed? Alleging is easy.”

Opposition gears up

SHILLONG, Feb 20: The Congress is gearing up for the election to Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), scheduled for April 9.

Senior leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh told reporters on Saturday that the Congress will go all-out to fare well. She said the Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma is busy dealing with a lot of applications received from ticket aspirants.

The Congress leader said the allegations of rampant corruption in the GHADC are still fresh in the minds of people and they will respond suitably in the election. She said people should remember how the delay in payment of salaries to the employees impacted the functioning of the Council. “It is a moment where the people of Garo Hills will also be tested,” she said.

She said the Congress MLAs will extensively and aggressively campaign for the party candidates.

“This election will be very tough for the ruling dispensation,” she claimed. “It will also set the trend for the Assembly election due in two years time,” she added.

The notification for calling the constituencies to elect the new members of the Council will be issued on March 8. The model code of conduct will come into force from that day. The candidates will have to file their nomination papers between March 8 and March 15. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 15 while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 19. The counting of votes will take place on April 14.