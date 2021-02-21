State to double GSDP within five years: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 20: Meghalaya is all set to double its gross state domestic product (GSDP) to USD 10 billion within the next five years to achieve the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a five-trillion dollar economy by 2024-25.

This was informed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday at the virtual meeting of the sixth governing council of Niti Aayog, which was chaired by the prime minister.

Elaborating on doubling the GSDP, Conrad said that Meghalaya has identified six pillars — human capital development, primary sector rejuvenation, infrastructure development, entrepreneurship, environment and governance.

“We want to be among the top 10 states in terms of per capita income and achievement of sustainable development goals within the next 10 years,” the chief minister said.

He also spelt out different core areas that have been accorded priority by the state government to accelerate growth and development.

Informing that 80 per cent of the population are rural-driven and are dependent on agriculture, the chief minister said that there are almost 4.5 lakh agricultural households in Meghalaya and the government has drawn a comprehensive plan to revamp the production, productivity, credit linkage and access to markets.

Conrad, during the council meeting, also expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) under which, Meghalaya has been able to spend almost 2,500 crore for the construction of 1,950 km of rural roads.

“We are building over 500 km of roads and bridges at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, which is being funded by the World Bank,” the chief minister added.

Conrad also informed the prime minister that he is personally monitoring the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the state.

“Prime Minister has set the vision of providing all the rural households with functional household water connections by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. I would like to inform you that in my state, we have set an ambitious target of covering all the 5.9 lakh rural households by 2022 itself,” the chief minister said, adding that the new water supply schemes funded by the Centre are being taken up across Meghalaya, including the Greater Baghmara Water Supply Schemes and Nongstoin Water Supply Scheme.

According to the chief minister, the Meghalaya Government is also undertaking the tasks of giving a facelift to institutes across state.

“In the Education sector, a comprehensive plan for repair and upgrade of infrastructure at all the primary and secondary schools of the state has been approved at a cost of Rs 100 crore. We are also undertaking the tasks of the upgrade and improvement of degree colleges at a cost of Rs 36 crore,” the chief minister said.

He also informed that under a World Bank-funded project, all health facilities in Meghalaya are being upgraded at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

While talking about realising the vision of an ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), the chief minister, zeroing on entrepreneurship, apprised the meeting of Meghalaya Government’s comprehensive programme, PRIME, which was launched with an objective to promote entrepreneurship in the state.

He also expressed confidence that Niti Aayog’s fundamental approach of cooperative federalism will promote good governance and will guide the achievement of the vision of a self-reliant India.

With regard to tourism, Conrad said that with a focus on sustainability and experiential tourism, the state government has, under a new development bank, funded project at a cost of Rs 730 crore.

The chief minister said that under the project, the government has envisaged developing new tourism circuits, building essential infrastructure and undertaking several upskilling programmes.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets on Saturday, Conrad also said that the state has initiated various projects to ensure livelihood to the people, including India’s largest piggery mission with an investment of Rs 209 crore.

In another tweet, he stressed on the need of a sister-state relationship and the central government’s role for fostering reciprocal economic development in states.