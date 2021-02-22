4th teachers call on CM for salary hike

TURA : The All Meghalaya 4th Teachers’ Association, Garo Hills Unit on Monday met Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and submitted a memorandum on various long pending demands and issues.

The 4th teachers have since long been demanding the enhancement of salaries at par with their counterparts- the SSA centrally sponsored assistant teachers. The centrally sponsored SSA assistant teachers are receiving and amount of Rs 20,493 per month while the 4th teachers are currently paid only Rs 12,000 monthly.

Earlier, the teachers had submitted separate memorandums on the issue on four different occasions. According to the teachers, the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) had also sent the proposal for the enhancement of their salaries to the Finance Department.

In their memorandum, the teachers requested Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the matter and speed up the process for enhancement of their salaries.