Ahead of floor test, Puducherry CM, MLAs walk out of Assembly

Puducherry : In a dramatic development, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and MLAs of the Congress-led government on Monday walked out of the Assembly ahead of the floor test.

Before walking out, Narayansamy also slammed Centre for colluding with the Opposition to topple his government and argumented over voting rights of three nominated MLAs.

Addressing the Assembly ahead of floor test, he said alleged that BJP is derailing India’s democratic system. “What is happening in Puducherry now is political prostitution. But the truth will prevail,” he said.

He alleged that former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and the Centre colluded with the Opposition to destabilize his government.

Naranasamy, whose government slipped into minority due to resignation of six MLAs of the ruling alliance during the last one month, said the MLAs who resigned will not be able to face the people as people will call them opportunists.

“As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last five years. The Centre has betrayed people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested,” he said.

He claimed that people of the Union Territory are with the Congress-led government. He pointed out that after forming the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs, the alliance won all by-elections.

“People trust us as our government has elected by them. The Opposition who is unable to win the elections is trying to destabilize the government,” he said.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan, who took as additional charge of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, on February 18 directed the Chief Minister to prove his majority in Assembly.

The development came after the Opposition alleged that the government slipped into minority after resignation of four MLAs. Two more legislators resigned on Sunday, reducing the ruling alliance’s strength to 12 in 30-member Assembly. (IANS)