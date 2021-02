TURA: Congress leader from West Garo Hills, Grithalson Arengh on Monday resigned from the Congress party to contest the upcoming GHADC elections.

In his letter of resignation to the President of the DCC in West Garo Hills Sangma said, “As I have decided to contest the upcoming GHADC elections slated for April 9, I am resigning from both the post of Vice President of the District Congress Committee (DCC) and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC)”.