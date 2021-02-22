First ever Mega Credit Delivery Camp held in Garo Hills

TURA: The Mega Credit Delivery Camp, the first of its kind in Garo Hills was organised by the State Bank of India, Regional Branch Office (RBO), Chandmary, Tura at DRDA Conference Hall, Tura on 22nd February, 2021. West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh graced the occasion as Chief Guest and also distributed sanction letters to around fifty borrowers in various credit segments from the district.

Speaking on the occasion, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh highlighted the importance and tremendous service contributed by the Bank officials for the welfare of the people of the region. Mentioning that nowadays most of the payment for various schemes and projects implemented by the government are being paid through banks, hence the bank officials are overburdened adding that even though bank branches and ATMs are being increased in the district, it is not possible to set up banks in every village. Therefore, he advised them to coordinate with Common Service Centres (CSCs) which function like multiple service centres so that they can lessen their workload and minor facilities such as filling up the form, etc can be done by them which will also generate employment for rural youth in far flung villages.

Stating that plenty of business opportunities are available in the region and that people from outside the state often come to do business here, he urged the local people to take up entrepreneurship and work with determination to take it to future heights and thereby motivate others to take up entrepreneurship in their future career.

As part of the employment generation programme, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan or Self-reliant India Campaign which is the vision of new India envisaged by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support Indian economy in fight against Covid-19, the Deputy General Manager, SBI, Shillong Suhbas Das congratulated the SBI, Tura region for contributing to the progress and development of the district and also expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for his constant support and guidance while performing their duties and responsibilities for the people of the region.

Few of the entrepreneurs from different credit segments of the district also shared their challenges and achievements and ensured that they would make an effort to scale greater heights and contribute to the society as well as to the nation.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Assistant General Manager RBO, Tura, Dharmananda Banai, Deputy Manager, Credit, RBO, Tura Abhijit Choudhary, Chief Manager, Credit, RBO, Tura S L Hangzo, V Valentine, DPM, IBDLP, Tura while Chief Manager, Administration RBO, Tura, Anjana Arengh Dutta, beneficiaries and entrepreneurs from the district were present at the function.