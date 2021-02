GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today laid foundation for the construction of a 1799 meter long bridge over the River Damring at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. The bridge will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 23.59 crore.

The bridge will connect two crucial roads in the district separated by the river. The Chief Minister termed it a boon for the people of the state.