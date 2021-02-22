EKH DC extends night curfew 

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has extended the night curfew in the district till February 28.

According to a statement from the EKH district magistrate on Sunday, the night curfew will be promulgated between 11 pm to 5 am every day and will carry the same relaxations and restrictions as per earlier orders.

“Curfew passes may be obtained online at eastkhasihills.gov.in,” the statement said.