EKH DC extends night curfew 

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has extended the night curfew in the district till February 28.
According to a statement from the EKH district magistrate on Sunday, the night curfew will be promulgated between 11 pm to 5 am every day and will carry the same relaxations and restrictions as per earlier orders.
“Curfew passes may be obtained online at eastkhasihills.gov.in,” the statement said.

