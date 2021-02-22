Passed-out trainees in limbo since years

SHILLONG, Feb 21: At a time when the state government persistently tom-toms about empowering youths in state, a stark reality brings to light the lesser-heard plights of the youths that lurk silently in the shadows of neglect.

One such issue that bears witness to such harsh reality is the case of unfilled 28 posts of weaving demonstrators that have been lying vacant since yesteryears while the passed-out trainees continue to wait in hope for placement.

As per available documents with The Shillong Times, the number of posts that are vacant as per districts are East Khasi Hills- 1, North Garo Hills (Mendipathar)- 1 and DHO (Dilma)-7, West Khasi Hills (Nongstoin)- 1, Ri Bhoi (Nongpoh)- 1, East Garo Hills (Williamnagar)- 4, West Garo Hills (Tura)- 9 and South Garo Hills (Baghmara)- 4.

It was informed that there are currently 35 demonstrators in Mendipathar Weaving School who are suffering without any job while the passed-out trainees are still waiting in hope for placements, with most of them getting overage.

As per available information, the 3(F) appointment approval has not been conveyed by the government yet. Rather, the department plans to send the District Selection Committee for advertisement to fill the post.

The question that arises now is what is in store for the passed-out trainees.