Various new projects inaugurated, bases laid during CM’s visit to EGH

TURA : Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on the second day of his visit to Garo Hills toured East Garo Hills District during which various new projects were inaugurated as well as foundation stones laid.

The Chief Minister kicked off his tour of the district with the inauguration of the Nengmandalgre PHC in Williamnagar in the presence of Tura MP Agatha K Sangma, MLAs Marcuise Marak and Jim Sangma and former MDC, Denang T Sangma.

During the inauguration, Conrad while speaking to the gathering dedicated the PHC to the people of the area.

”The construction and upgradation of healthcare facilities in the Districts has been the mandate of the MDA Government since its inception. The PHC will cater to the people of several villages across the Simsang river in Williamnagar town and will immensely help the villagers and patients in rural areas to have access to basic medical treatment,” Conrad said.

The Chief Minister added that as already announced last year the government is committed to improving public health infrastructure across the State while at the same time informing that the investment of Rs. 75 Crores to upgrade PHCs & CHCs will tremendously help our endeavour.

On the aid provided by the Centre Government, the Chief Minister said, “The sanction of Rs. 500 Cr by the 15th Finance Commission and the Rs. 350 Cr by World Bank will go a long way in uplifting the health infrastructure in Meghalaya. We dedicate all our efforts to our people”.

Tura Lok Sabha MP, Smti Agatha K Sangma informed that the increase of Union Health budget by 10000 Cr this year will enable the creation of better healthcare facilities and infrastructure in Garo Hills as well. She praised the Chief Minister for his concerted effort to improve health infrastructure in the State and for his concern for the welfare of the people.

Williamnagar MLA, Marcuise Marak who also spoke during the programme hailed the Chief Minister and said, “Our Hon’ble Chief Minister is a farsighted leader, who is working tirelessly to ensure growth and development across the State. The Government is committed to addressing the concerns and problems of its people”.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Nengmandalgre to Daribokre (Mandalgre) Road and the construction of the Cherangre to Sisobibra (Nengmandalgre to Gitokgre) Road.

The 35 km Nengmandalgre to Daribokre (Mandalgre) road includes the construction of 7 bridges with a sanction amount of Rs. 70,55,90,100/-. The road when completed would connect 11 villages namely, Dorengkigre, Patrenggre, Rongchek Chambugong, Dorakgre, Ampanggre (Sandi), Bandigre, and Mandalgre with a population of 1570 (Census 2011). The target for the completion of the project is September 2021.

The construction work for the 7.82 km Cherangre to Sisobibra (Nengmandalgre to Gitokgre) road includes the construction of two bridges with a sanction amount of Rs. 12,06,51,400/-, connecting 8 villages- Chachatgre, Chachat Jangkegre, Chachat Karubibra, Jakopgre, Bolkinggre, Ganinggre, Sisobibra and Gitokgre with a population of 2153 (Census:2011). The project is proposed to complete by September 2021.

“We are intensifying our efforts to undertake and complete several ambitious road projects in the State for the welfare of the people with the sanctions from GoI for the improvement of road infrastructure in the State,” the Chief Minister informed.

According to the Chief Minister, the MDA Government has been aggressively pursuing its agenda of development and these projects are testimony of the Government’s commitment to the people and not just an “election gimmick”.

The inauguration of the Higher Secondary School Block and Basketball court of the Loyola Higher Secondary School also took place during the Chief Minister’s visit. While the school block was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Tura MP Agatha K Sangma inaugurated the Basketball court which was sanctioned under the CM’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF).

Speaking during the inauguration, the Chief Minister raised concerns over the pass percentage of the Garo Hills region and stated, “This is a problem of the system as a whole and that is why, the Government stresses on the need for community action and responsibility towards the young people of our State. Let us take on this challenge and ensure we encourage our children.”

The Chief Minister during his visit also flagged-off the new School Bus of St. George School at Samanda. Speaking on the occasion, Conrad said that the school bus would ease the commute of students who travel from far-off villages. Conrad also commended the efforts of the School by saying, “The provision of the bus through the CM’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) will supplement the School’s efforts in encouraging students to pursue their education”.