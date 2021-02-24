Bajendoba Block Congress Prez and ex CEM resigns over party ticket

TURA : Former GHADC CEM and President of the Bajendoba Block Congress Committee, Winsang Sangma along with other members on Wednesday resigned from their posts unhappy with the allotment of a party ticket for 24-Bolsong GDC constituency.

Sangma resigned from the party along with 15 other members.

According to Sangma, he along with other members tendered their resignations after the Congress gave the party ticket to one, Manseng Momin who is not from the area.

“Momin is not a voter of the 24-Bolsong GDC constituency. He is from Rongjeng but the ticket has been allotted to him against which we stand together,” Sangma said in their letter of resignation issued jointly.