DoNER minister inaugurates bamboo treatment plant at Byrnihat

GUWAHATI: DoNER minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a bamboo treatment plant on the premises of the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) at Byrnihat on Wednesday.

The plant is based on vacuum-pressure-impregnation technique and is funded by the National Bamboo Mission and North Eastern Council.

Singh said the introduction of the technology in Assam would benefit more than 500 artisans, entrepreneurs, farmers, field functionaries, students, architects, scientists and professionals every year.

“This is an initiative of the central government to make India self-reliant in the bamboo industry and create employment in this sector. Such a project will encourage local youths to set up treatment plants in the Northeast,” a statement issued here said.

“In turn, farmers shall be provided with a good market for their bamboo produced in villages. For bamboo-entrepreneurs, it shall fetch 200 percent profit margin,” the statement added.

The DoNER minister applauded the role played by NEC and NECBDC for the initiative.

The inauguration of the plant by the DoNER minister was done in the presence of Air Marshal, Anjan Kumar Gogoi, who is also the member of North Eastern Council; Shailendra Chaudhari, managing director, NECBDC and R Lalrodingi, adviser (BIT), NEC among other officials.