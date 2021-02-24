South Garo Hills to get its first major water supply project 

TURA: South Garo Hills is poised to get its first large scale drinking water supply project that will ultimately cover a population of over sixty-three thousand people from 16 villages and district headquarters Baghmara.

The foundation for the Greater Baghmara Water Supply Project was laid on Wednesday by Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma in South Garo Hills district headquarters of Baghmara in the presence of PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh and legislators Thomas Sangma of North Tura, Samuel Sangma of Baghmara and Rakkam A Sangma of Rongara-Siju, among other dignitaries.

The project is jointly funded by Central and State share i.e, the Ministry of DoNER, Government of India through NESIDS and the total estimated cost is Rs. 6,350.00 Lakhs (Rupees Sixty Three Crores Fifty Lakhs).

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “This is an ambitious Project of our Government, and we are thrilled to lay the foundation for such an ambitious project which will go a long way in providing potable drinking water to the citizens of Baghmara town and 16 en route villages. This is the MDA fulfilling its promise to the people of South Garo Hills District”.

He recalled that there has been a sense of neglect for such Districts like South Garo Hills for many years and the aim of the MDA Government will be to ensure that it is made up for all the development work that these Districts have been deprived of for many years.

The Greater Baghmara Water Supply Scheme will provide adequate water supply to Baghmara town and 16 en route villages viz., Rewak Kambepal, Rewak, Rongchekgiri, Kharukol Adinggiri, Kharukol Jaligiri, Kharukol Konagittim, Chigichakgiri, Goka Songmong, Kharukol Tainang, Goka Wachol, Masighat, Dabigiri, Balkal Watregittim, Rongrengpal, Tainang Songmong, and Badri Jaisrugittim.

With the source for the Scheme being the Rongdong stream, the scheme intends to cover the present population of 25676 and an ultimate population of 63335. The number of households proposed to be covered by the Project area is 2340.

On the sidelines of the foundation laying ceremony, the Chief Minister also kicked-off the year-long celebration of 50 years of Meghalaya’s Statehood by inaugurating the 5th Baghmara Challenge, an Inter-Club Basketball Tournament at the Baghmara Sports Complex and also attended the Audiovisual Exhibition on the ‘Road to 50’ curated by The Northeast India AV Archive which is part of the celebration.