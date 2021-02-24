Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover’s ‘monkey love’ in Maldives

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies
bipasha basu PTI Files

Mumbai, Feb 23 : Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently having a ball of a time in Maldives as they celebrate Karans birthday.
Bipasha posted a stunning picture on Instagram. In the image, Karan and Bipasha are seen posing in over-water hammocks. In the image, Karan is seen holding Bipasha lovingly.
“Where the water meets the sky #youandi #monkeylove,” Bipasha wrote.
She then shared a picture from Karan’s birthday celebration with a romantic message alongside the image: “My 2nd most favourite day of the year is [email protected] birthday I love you.”
Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016 after they worked together in the film “Alone” the year before.
The couple recently co-starred in the thriller web series “Dangerous”, also featuring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.(IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.