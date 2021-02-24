FKJGP urges citizens to boycott polls

TURA: The FKJGP in Garo Hills on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the allotment of party tickets to non-tribals by two prominent political parties in the state and urged the citizens to denounce the act and abstain from participating in the upcoming GHADC polls.

“The Political parties are well aware of the fact that the FKJGP and other like-minded organisations have always opposed the participation of non-tribal in the GHADC elections both as candidates and voters and for which we have always voiced our opposition. It may also be mentioned that it is not only the aspirations of Civil Society Organisations, but of the Garo People in its entirety,” federation President, Pritam Arengh said.

Arengh recalled that the FKJGP along with the GSU, ADE and AYWO had called for a boycott of the last GHADC election on account of the same problem due to which there was very little voter turnout at the time.

Arengh asserted that while the federation does not hold any grudge against any individual for participating in other elections, the participation of non-tribals in the Council polls either as a candidate or a voter would always be a bone of contention for the federation as the same will dilute the Autonomous district council.

“We challenge any political party to explain to us how non-tribal communities can be a part of any Autonomous District Council which is a product of the Sixth Schedule to the Indian Constitution, which exclusively adheres only to the affairs of the Tribal people of India,” Arengh said, adding the political parties were taking undue advantage of the confusion caused by COVID 19 as they are aware that organizations have little time to organize any form of protest regarding the same.