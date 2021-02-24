Leave govt, NPP dares BJP again

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The state BJP’s renewed attempt to settle its discord with the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) through dialogues seems to have hit roadblocks.

The National People’s Party (NPP), which heads the MDA, reiterated that there is no point in holding any discussion as everything has been already discussed. It again dared the BJP to withdraw its support to the MDA.

“What discussion? Why should we discuss? Everything has been already discussed in the MDA coordination committee. They had their (two) elected representatives at the meeting,” NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday.

He was responding to state BJP’s desire to hold talks with the MDA to sort out differences.

The NPP leader said the BJP, on one hand, is accusing the MDA of indulging in corruption while on the other hand, it is supporting the coalition.

“If I am taking a bath in dirty water, why should they join me? Withdraw since the MDA is a corrupt government. Ask your MLAs to withdraw immediately,” Tynsong said.

“Maybe, they will get a lot of support and praise if they withdraw their support to us. The people of Meghalaya know that the allegations made by the BJP are baseless. They have become a laughing stock,” he added.