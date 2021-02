NPP releases first list of 16 candidates for GHADC polls

TURA: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s NPP party which has been in power for close to six years in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council has released its first list consisting of 16 candidates.

Former Babelapara MDC and working president of the party in Garo Hills, Semford B Sangma has been named S the candidate to contest from Tura.

Current GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma has once again been selected to contest the Rongrenggre (Williamnagar) seat.

There are also eight MDCs and an MLA, Benedic Marak, from Raksamgre who figure in the list of names.

The MDCs selected to contest are Wenison Ch Marak from Rongrikkimgre, MLA and MDC Benedic R Marak from Raksamgre, Dhormonath Ch Sangma from Naguapara, Sukharam K Sangma from Rongrong, Dolly K Sangma from Damas, Brilliant R Sangma from Samandagre and Denang T Sangma from Williamnagar.

The other candidates are Albinush R Marak from Siju seat, Sengbath R Marak from Silkigre, Sengchim N Sangma from Gasuapara, Semford B Sangma from Tura, Sanjip T Sangma from Dengnakpara, Linekar K Sangma from Nogorpara, Henen R Sangma from Darugre and Grahambell A Sangma from Jengjal.