Day 2 of 6th Meghalaya State Shooting Championship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The second day of the 6th Meghalaya State Shooting Championship 2021, in collaboration with the North East Small Finance Bank Ltd, saw twelve shooters – five for the 10 Meter Air Rifle and seven shooters for the 10Meter Air Pistol – compete at the 10 Meter Indoor Precision Shooting Range at Demthring on Saturday. The Mixed Teams competition will be held on Sunday –the last day of the State Shooting Championship. The prize distribution ceremony of the competition will be held at 4pm here. The participation of shooting athletes, in spite of the ongoing pandemic, is a testimony that the sport of shooting – non contact sports – has tremendous potential in Meghalaya. The kick start of the state championship has immensely encouraged the Association to prepare teams for their upcoming Zonal and Nationals to be held in March /April 2021.