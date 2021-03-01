NGEA to move SC on GHADC crisis

TURA, Mar 1: Agitating employees of the GHADC under the banner of the Non Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) have decided to move the Supreme Court (SC) over the prevailing crisis in the Council after several petitions to the HC in the past failed to resolve the issue.

The decision to move the SC was taken during the meeting held at the GHADC office premises on the same day which was also attended by prominent Garo Hills organizations including the Tengsak led GSU, the FKJGP, AYWO, ADE and FAF.

During the meeting it was also decided to continue the ongoing indefinite strike until Chief Minister Conrad Sangma gives a written assurance to the NGEA.

Leaders of the various organizations which attended the meeting extended their full support to the NGEA while also assuring the boycott of the upcoming polls. With regard to the option of one-time settlement as well as discontinuation of services offered to the agitating employees by the GHADC Administrator, the organizations asserted that they would never allow it to take place.

Meanwhile, the meeting also resolved that a separate course of action would be taken in the coming days to ensure that the alleged corrupted MDCs whose actions brought the GHADC to this situation are brought to book.