Himanta takes first dose of COVID19 vaccine

GUWAHATI, March 2: Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today took the first dose of COVID19 vaccine in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) here as vaccination of people above 45 years with co-morbidities have been started in the state in the phase II.

“All those under this category are advised to take their doses. Across Assam, our hospitals are geared up for speedy roll out of vaccination,” Dr Sarma said.

Assam government is setting up about 725 vaccination points including empanelled private hospitals all over Assam to roll out COVID19 vaccine to vaccinate people above 45 years of age with comorbidities in this 2nd phase of vaccination nationwide vaccination drive.