Respite ends, load-shedding back in M’laya

SHILLONG, March 1: It lasted a mere 13 days only. The state government and the MeECL’s tall claims of being able to pay off the power dues and do away with load-shedding were busted at the stroke of midnight when power was cut in Shillong and elsewhere in Khasi Hills.

A notification doing the rounds on social media that was widely circulated on Monday night mentions a six-hour load-shedding schedule for the state.

Shillong and Khasi Hills will face powercuts from midnight till 3 am and again from 9 am till 12 noon.

Garo Hills will face powercuts from 3 am till 6 am and again from 12 noon till 3 pm.

Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi will face power outage from 6 am till 9 am and again from 3 pm till 6 pm.

The Byrnihat industrial area in Ri Bhoi will face powercut from 6 pm till midnight.

At the time of filing this report, there was no intimation from MeECL on the abrupt load-shedding imposed on the citizens.