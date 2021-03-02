State govt, not ADCs can issue licence to migrant workers

SHILLONG, March 1: With the passing of the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, the decision on issuance of labour licence to the labourers coming from outside the state lies with the state government and not with the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

The state Cabinet had approved the draft rules of the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Rule 2020 with an aim to regulate the unbridled entry of migrant labourers.

The recent incident of assault at a village in South West Khasi Hills, which left one labourer dead and seven others injured, has once again raised the question of the safety of migrant labourers working in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong told reporters on Monday that the rules under the Act are already in place. He said the issuance of labour licence lies with the state government and not with the ADCs any more.

Under the Act, the government has authorized the labour inspectors at the block level to issue the licence.

Stating that the inspectors will have to go to the ground, he said the labourers would not be allowed to work in the state if they do not have the licence. He said the Act deals with their safety.

He urged the contractors, labourers and traditional institutions to follow the rules under the Act.

According to the Act, it is mandatory for migrant workers to obtain the registration card prior to engaging themselves in any work. Each of them shall have to register himself/herself and obtain a separate registration card as issued under the provisions of the Act and rules under it.

The Act also states that it shall be the duty of the owner of any establishment, employing or engaging a migrant worker, to ensure his/her safety and security during the period of employment.

It will also be the duty of the owner to report any incident, threatening the safety and security of the migrant worker, to the jurisdictional police station and local authority.