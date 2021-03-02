Uber opens ‘Public Transport’ option in Chennai

Chennai, March 1 : Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday announced the launch of its ‘Public Transport’ journey planning feature in Chennai which will allow riders in the city the option to plan their transit journey with service information and end-to-end directions all within the Uber app.

The move comes after Uber forged partnerships with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

With the launch of the new feature in Chennai, Uber riders will be able to view ‘Public Transport’ as an option along with other familiar modes like UberGo, Premier, Uber Auto, in their Uber app.

The feature provides an overview of the city’s metro and bus service information with details of the fastest and cheapest routes, schedules and directions to the nearest transit stops, to help riders make the smartest possible journey choices.

The launch is also in line with Uber’s recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micro-mobility.

“After successful partnerships in Delhi and Hyderabad, we are excited to launch our ‘Public Transport’ journey planning feature for powering smart mobility in Chennai,” Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

“We believe the future of urban transportation is all about the seamless integration of public transit systems and shared mobility solutions. This enables efficient commute options, saves riders time and money, improves the city’s productivity and helps build smarter and more sustainable cities.”

On entering a destination, our ‘Public Transport’ journey planning feature gives riders a way to look at all the options within the Uber app.

After selecting ‘Public Transport,’ the app surfaces information on the city’s metro and bus service with details on real-time scheduling, arrival and departure times, pricing, information on stops, and walking directions to a destination.

Users have the option of customising each journey by choosing preferred modes of transit and route including choosing ridesharing options to help with first/last mile connectivity.

Uber on Monday also said that its mobility business in India was showing strong signs of recovery on the back of increasing rider demand for low cost products Auto and Moto, thereby creating renewed earning opportunities for drivers on its platform.(IANS)