4th teachers’ reminder for salary enhancement

TURA, Mar 4: After the submission of a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma failed to bring positive results, the All Meghalaya 4th Teachers’ Association, Garo Hills Unit has submitted a copy of the same memorandum to Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

The teachers have been demanding the payment of salary at par with their counterparts under the Assistant Teachers category given that the duties of both categories of teachers are the same. However, while the salaries of those under Assistant teacher category were recently enhanced from Rs 9900 to Rs 20,493, the 4th teachers continue to be paid the old salary amount of Rs 12,000.

Earlier, a memorandum with the demand for enhancement of their salaries was submitted to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma which has not been acted upon. Besides the submission of the same memorandum to Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui this time, copies have also been given to Principle Secretary of Education, D P Wahlang and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong.

The teachers also met the Special Officer to the Education Department, I Lyngdoh and raised the long pending demand.