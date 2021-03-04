Over 700 aged above 60 years , 110 aged above 45 years vaccinated in WGH

TURA, Mar 4: The 6th District Task Force Immunisation (DTFI) meeting to review and discuss the status and progress of vaccination for Covid-19 in the district was on Thursday chaired by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh at his office chamber.

DMCHO, Tura Dr. Ivonne M Sangma informed during the meeting that the vaccination is being given in both government and private hospitals including Tura Civil Hospital, Holy Cross and Tura Christian Hospital and a total of about 9996 health care and frontline workers including paramilitary forces have been vaccinated. She added that the vaccine will soon be available in the public health centre and sub-centres in the district. She further informed that within two days of vaccination, more than 700 persons in the 60 plus age group have been vaccinated while about 110 plus persons have been vaccinated in the age group of 45 plus with co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh urged frontline workers or paramilitary forces who have been left out or was on leave to make on the spot registration and vaccinate themselves in any of these hospitals by submitting any one of the documents namely, EPIC, Aadhar card, driving license, passport or phone number.